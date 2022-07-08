Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $761,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

