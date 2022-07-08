Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC owned about 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 340.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.59. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.