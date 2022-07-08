Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

