Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of CPE opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 193,099 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $11,894,898.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,916,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 490,724 shares of company stock worth $30,400,366 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

