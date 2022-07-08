Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Reduced by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

