Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.72.

Shares of WEED opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

