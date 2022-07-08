Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Lowered to $24.50 at Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

