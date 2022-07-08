Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$12.25

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.81.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,162,102.80. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100 over the last three months.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.