Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.75 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

