Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 111,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
