Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 111,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 279,600 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 311,328 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.