CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 651.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $159.82 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

