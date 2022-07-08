Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

