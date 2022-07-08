Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,679. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

