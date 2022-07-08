Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.14. 1,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

