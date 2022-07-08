Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $184,524.47 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Ceres has a market cap of $184,524.47 and approximately $1,970.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.48 or 0.00154898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00121041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00639119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032663 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

