Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus lowered Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.14.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.