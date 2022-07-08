Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.77 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.22). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,221,954 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.85. The stock has a market cap of £178.67 million and a PE ratio of -23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £399,999.96 ($484,378.74).

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

