Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,365 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.54% of TowneBank worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

