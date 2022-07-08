Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

