Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

