Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,138 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of DY opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

