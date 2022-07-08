Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $16.54 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.31% of LHC Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LHC Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

LHCG opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

