Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,609 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

