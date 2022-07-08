Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 93,985 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,985 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Parsons by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $41.27 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

