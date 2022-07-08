Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 94,524 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,524 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TriMas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 360,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after purchasing an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.