Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,027 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Independent Bank Group worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,806,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday.

IBTX stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

