Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Netflix makes up 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average of $333.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.