Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,413,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after buying an additional 761,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,131,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

