China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.9842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
