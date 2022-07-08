China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.97. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Eastern Airlines stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

