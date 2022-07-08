ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.02. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $873.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.9194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.