Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CIEN opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

