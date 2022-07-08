Citigroup Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.99.

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

