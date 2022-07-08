Citigroup Lowers AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €16.00

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from €21.00 ($21.88) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AUTO1 Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($33.33) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €25.00 ($26.04) to €20.00 ($20.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

AUTO1 Group stock remained flat at $$11.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10. AUTO1 Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

