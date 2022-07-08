Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.09

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.09 and traded as low as $22.82. Civeo shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 32,365 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 480,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Civeo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

