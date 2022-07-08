Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.15

Civic (CVC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $148.91 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

