Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.19. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

