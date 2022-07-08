Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.27 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $603.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.