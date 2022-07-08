Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Down 4.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41. 110,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 637,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

