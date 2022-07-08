Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Coats Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

