Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,528 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Commvault Systems worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

