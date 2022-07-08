Comparing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcellx and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moderna 1 8 3 0 2.17

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.23%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $228.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Arcellx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcellx is more favorable than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A N/A N/A Moderna 64.77% 121.86% 65.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcellx and Moderna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A Moderna $18.47 billion 3.71 $12.20 billion $34.03 5.07

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx.

Summary

Moderna beats Arcellx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcellx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

