Compound (COMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $340.23 million and $112.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $47.53 or 0.00217336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

