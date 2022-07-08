Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.20 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

