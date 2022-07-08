Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.10. 7,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,795. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

