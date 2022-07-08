Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $421.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.58 and a 200-day moving average of $417.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

