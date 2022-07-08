Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.67. 6,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

