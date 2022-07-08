Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,428 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 153,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,927,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

