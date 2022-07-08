Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,909. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.