Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average of $208.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

